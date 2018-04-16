MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow considers U.S. sanctions a form of unfair competition and any response will be in line with Russia's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Kremlin says U.S. sanctions amount to asset grab

"The sanctions drive against Russia is becoming an idée fixe. We still consider these sanctions illegal... and we're convinced that any economist can see open attempts to squeeze Russian companies out of global markets," Peskov told reporters.

"It's nothing more than an international asset grab," he added.



