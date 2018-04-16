News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother of two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes mid-flight
Mum-of-two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes

Kremlin says U.S. sanctions amount to asset grab

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow considers U.S. sanctions a form of unfair competition and any response will be in line with Russia's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Kremlin says U.S. sanctions amount to asset grab

Kremlin says U.S. sanctions amount to asset grab

"The sanctions drive against Russia is becoming an idée fixe. We still consider these sanctions illegal... and we're convinced that any economist can see open attempts to squeeze Russian companies out of global markets," Peskov told reporters.
"It's nothing more than an international asset grab," he added.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Maхim Rodionov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Back To Top