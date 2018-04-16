News

EU calls on Russia, Iran to prevent Syria from chemical weapons use

Reuters
Reuters /

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday said Russia and Iran should use their influence on the Syrian government to prevent it from further use of chemical weapons.

"The EU calls upon all countries, notably Russia and Iran, to use their influence to prevent any further use of chemical weapons, notably by the Syrian regime", the EU said in comments to a meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog, seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams)

