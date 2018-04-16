News

Russia to study draft UN resolution on Syria proposed by U.S., France, UK: Ifax

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Moscow would study a draft U.N. resolution on Syria put forward by the United States, Britain and France, the Interfax news agency said.

"We still have to study it. It has only just been introduced, work must continue, we do not immediately reject it, we need to look," Pyotr Ilichev, director for the foreign ministry's department for international organizations, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alison Williams)

