Mother of slain schoolgirl Sydney schoolgirl speaks out after killer freed
'Did she get to cry out for me?': Mother's anguish after daughter's killer walks free

Korean Air suspends 'nut rage' sister from duties

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines said that it has suspended senior vice president Cho Hyun-min from her duties as of Monday following a police probe into her alleged abusive behavior.

The company will take appropriate action after the police probe ends, the airline said in a statement.
Korean Air Lines' unions have called for Cho, the youngest daughter of its chairman and a sister of the infamous 'nut rage' heiress, to step down from management after media reports said she threw water at the face of an advertising agency manager, sparking a public backlash.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

