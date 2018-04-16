Phillips pledges AFLW future to Crows

Adelaide have fended off significant interest from rival AFLW clubs to gain the commitment of star co-captain Erin Phillips.

Adelaide co-captain and AFLW favourite Erin Phillips has signed a new contract with the Crows.

The inaugural AFLW best-and-fairest award winner has pledged to sign with the Crows for at least the 2019 season when the player signing window opens.

The women's league will expand to 10 teams next year with the inclusion of Geelong and North Melbourne, but the season format and player signing rules are yet to be announced.

AFLW clubs are currently only allowed to sign players for one season at a time.

Whatever the competition looks like, Phillips intends to remain with the club she won the inaugural AFLW premiership with.

"I'm very happy at Adelaide and I'm excited to see what we can do in season 2019 and beyond," Phillips said via a statement released on Monday.

"It's a really positive environment at the club with a great playing group and that's certainly something I am looking forward to continuing to be a part of.

"The support for my family has been incredible and to be able to train and play where you grew up is really special."

The 32-year-old's start to the second AFLW season was hampered by a quad injury.

The decorated former basketballer will soon return to the US to continue her assistant coach role with WNBA side the Dallas Wings.

The Crows are on the hunt for a new coach after premiership mentor Bec Goddard announced her move to Canberra to continue her career in law enforcement.