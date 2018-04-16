News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother of two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes mid-flight
Mum-of-two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes

Ryan Maloney to front RV stewards hearing

AAP /

Ryan Maloney will front Racing Victoria stewards after a urine sample provided by the jockey was found to contain a banned substance.

Stewards received a report from Racing Analytical Services Limited confirming the sample provided by Maloney at Caulfield on March 31 contained a banned substance in accordance with Australian Rules of Racing.

Maloney was stood down from all riding duties, including trackwork, from that day after being randomly selected to provide a urine sample before the meeting.

The jockey admitted to stewards at an inquiry at Caulfield on the day to taking Duromine, an appetite suppressant.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday.

Back To Top