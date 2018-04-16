Trapeze Artist favourite for All Aged

Trapeze Artist has gone from the hunter to the hunted with the three-year-old colt favourite in early markets to claim a third Group One win in the All Aged Stakes.

TJ Smith Stakes winner Trapeze Artist is the early favourite for the All Aged Stakes.

He is at $2.50 with the TAB after his decisive win over Redzel in the $2.5 million TJ Smith Stakes (1200m) last Saturday week in which he was backed from $13 to $7.50.

In his other Group One win, the Golden Rose in September, Trapeze Artist was at $41 after as much at $91 was on offer while he started at $31 when he won the Black Opal Stakes as a two-year-old.

"Everyone says he is the forgotten horse but I have never overlooked him," his trainer Gerald Ryan said.

Ryan has always had a high opinion of Trapeze Artist who has been the subject of speculation about his racing future since the TJ Smith win.

Owner Bert Vieira has been talking to studs but has decided to keep the colt racing and has told Ryan the $13 million Everest in October is a goal.

Trapeze Artist is not a flashy track worker but Ryan says the colt looks well, is happy and showing no signs of a hard run in the TJ ahead of Saturday's 1400m-race.

"He's working as he usually does and everything seems fine," he said.

Brave Smash is the second favourite at $7 with last year's runner-up Le Romain at $8.

Jungle Edge, third in 2017, is not among the entries with trainer Mick Bell not prepared to run him with fine weather forecast all week and the track predicted to be firm.

Heavens Above, third in Saturday's Coolmore Legacy, will not run meaning The Mission, winner of the Champagne Stakes at the corresponding meeting a year ago, gets into the 14-horse field.

"She won't run. She will be going to Brisbane for the Doomben Cup," trainer Tim Martin said.

Godolphin's Hartnell is at $9 for his first start since being unplaced in the Australian Cup on March 10.