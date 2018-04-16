News

Russia says will not delay response to U.S. sanctions: RIA

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will not delay adopting legislation in response to new U.S. sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday, RIA news agency reported.

Senior members of the lower house of parliament have said they are considering legislation to give the Kremlin powers to ban or restrict a list of U.S. imports.
Ryabkov said Moscow was discussing what he called Washington's abuse of the dollar's status as the global reserve currency.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

