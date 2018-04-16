News

U.N. Security Council should keep pushing for Syria ceasefire: Dutch minister

Reuters
Reuters /

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council should keep pushing for a ceasefire in Syria, Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said on Monday.

"We have to keep pushing to get a ceasefire and humanitarian aid through the Security Council and eventually a peace process," Blok told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
"The only solution is a peace process through the UN Security Council," Blok added.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

