Lindsay Park big guns to trial at Tatura

Caulfield Cup winner Boom Time is among several Lindsay Park horses who will trial at Tatura.

Boom Time won last year's Caulfield Cup under Cory Parish before going on to finish 15th to Rekindling in the Melbourne Cup.

He then travelled to Tokyo for the Japan Cup, finishing 12th at the end of November.

Boom Time had to be taken to England for quarantine after the Eastern Creek facility in Sydney was full and it was going to be too expensive to open the Werribee facility for one horse.

Also entered for trials at Tatura on Tuesday are Vega Magic, Spieth and Formality.

Vega Magic and Spieth are preparing for a first-up tilt at next month's Goodwood at Morphettville.

Former Perth-trained sprinter Vega Magic won the Goodwood first-up last year at his first start for Lindsay Park and has been off the scene since running seventh to Redzel in the Darley Classic at Flemington last November.

Vega Magic was injured in a paddock accident in December requiring 40 stitches to a leg after being caught in a fence.

Spieth, who will race for Aquis Farm this campaign, has yet to run for Lindsay Park after joining the stable from Sydney trainer Bryce Heys.

Like Vega Magic, Spieth hasn't raced since running behind Redzel in the Darley Classic.

Formality pulled up with cardiac arrhythmia following her last start when last behind Redkirk Warrior in the Group One Lightning Stakes at Flemington in February.