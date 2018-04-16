Middle East sheep export review terms set

The number of sheep squeezed onto export ships bound for the Middle East during the northern summer will be a key issue in a government-backed review.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the "short, sharp" review would investigate heat stress, ventilation, bedding and waste management.

Feed and water systems, the competency of crews, morbidity and mortality management, reporting and contingency planning will also be scrutinised.

Mr Littleproud released the terms of reference after meeting with stakeholders on Monday.

The review comes after shocking footage was aired last week showing mass sheep deaths aboard voyages to the Middle East in 2017.

"Transparency builds trust. We need to let the light shine in. It's important we get this trade right for our farmers," Mr Littleproud said on Monday.

The review will consider scientific literature, outcomes of recent voyages and reports from observers.

The final report is due no later than 11 May, giving those responsible a deadline of less than four weeks.