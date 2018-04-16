First meeting for new Kensington track

The new-look Kensington track at Randwick is ready for racing after several barrier trials to test the surface.

The inner track at Sydney's premier course will be used on Wednesday for racing for the first time since November 2014.

The Kensington track was rebuilt at the same time the new grandstand was constructed at Randwick but failed to perform satisfactorily.

It was given further time to consolidate after the last meeting but 18 months later, the Australian Turf Club and Racing NSW determined it needed a complete overhaul.

Barrier trials have been held on the surface over the past few weeks and the reports from jockeys have been encouraging.

There are seven races scheduled for Wednesday, the first a 1300m-handicap for two-year-olds.