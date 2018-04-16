Webjet appoints CFO as Sheehy departs

Online travel business Webjet has appointed Tony Ristevski as chief financial officer to replace incumbent Michael Sheehy.

The ASX-listed company say the former TechnologyOne CFO will replace Mr Sheehy, who has been in the role since August 2013, on May 21.

Mr Ristevski is experienced in working with companies that have grown through acquisitions, and has broad international experience having worked in Europe, Asia and the United States.

Webjet says Mr Sheehy is leaving to pursue other opportunities after five years with the company.

He will stay until the end of July to assist with the handover and while the firm seeks to fill his other role of company secretary.