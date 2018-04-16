Second-straight IPL golden duck for Finch

Aaron Finch has been dismissed for his second consecutive golden duck in the Indian Premier League as his Kings XI Punjab survived a MS Dhoni onslaught to beat Chennai by four runs.

Aaron Finch has had a shocking start with the bat to his IPL campaign with Kings XI Punjab.

The Super Kings nearly pulled off a third successive last-over victory before finishing on 5-193 with Dhoni, braving back pain, unbeaten on 79 off 44 balls with six fours and five sixes on Sunday.

After being put into bat, Chris Gayle made a resounding debut for Punjab by smashing 63 off 33 balls, including seven fours and four sixes in their total of 7-197.

Gayle finally fell in the 12th over when Shane Watson's short delivery found the edge as the left-hander tried to get away but was caught at fine leg.

Australia's big-hitting limited overs opener Finch, who missed the first match of the season to get married, was trapped LBW first ball to South African spinner Imran Tahir

It followed his golden duck two days earlier, also out LBW to Umar Yadev in the loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In reply, Chennai's Ambati Rayudu (49) looked set to score freely but was brilliantly run out by captain Ravichandran Ashwin off a direct throw in the 14th over.

Dhoni, who received on-field treatment on his back, was patient until the 18th over with Chennai needing 55 runs.

Together with Ravindra Jadeja (19), Dhoni smashed seamers Mohit Sharma (1-47) and Andrew Tye (2-47) for 38 runs before Sharma kept his nerve and conceded 12 in the last over to earn Punjab its second win.

Earlier, Sanju Samson bludgeoned 92 off 45 balls and spearheaded Rajasthan Royals to a 19-run victory over Bangalore.

Samson's powerful innings featured 10 sixes and two fours as Rajasthan was put into bat and scored 4-217.

Bangalore was restricted to 6-198-6 in reply, left behind in its run-chase once captain Virat Kohli (57 off 30) and AB de Villiers (20 off 18) holed out in the deep off legspinner Shreyas Gopal (2-22).

Samson took 34 balls to complete his half-century before Rajasthan cut loose in the last five overs and plundered 88 runs.

Seamer Umesh Yadav (0-59) bowled the disastrous last over of the innings, at a cost of 27 runs, as Rajasthan set up host Bangalore for what would have been a record IPL successful run-chase.