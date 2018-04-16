ACT plans move to zero emissions fleet

The ACT could be Australia's first state or territory government to have a zero emissions vehicle fleet under a new plan to be implemented by 2021.

Once the territory achieves 100 per cent renewable electricity, on track by 2020, the next largest source of greenhouse gas emissions will be transport, the territory government says.

A new electric vehicle action plan, released on Monday, also reveals proposals for charging stations on major routes including Canberra to Sydney and the coast, as well as incentives for consumers to buy zero-emission vehicles.

"Tackling climate change means tackling transport pollution, and zero emissions vehicle technology is a key part of this," Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury said.

At least half of the government's leased passenger vehicles will be zero emissions by 2019/20, and the full fleet by 2020/21, while anyone with a zero emissions car will be permitted to drive in transit only lanes from later this year until 2023, under the plan.

The announcement comes as energy ministers consider the National Energy Guarantee ahead of a meeting in Melbourne on Friday.

A federal government report on the NEG, obtained by AAP, reveals the plan won't take into account individual state and territory efforts to reduce their emissions as part of the overall national emissions reduction target of 26-to-28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030.