N Korea celebrates amid easing tensions

North Korea has commemorated the 106th anniversary of the birth of its founder, in a celebration notable for the absence of Pyongyang's displays of its military might.

The birthday anniversary of North Korea's late Kim Il Sung is the country's biggest holiday.

Considered the most important holiday in North Korea, this year's edition of the Day of the Sun saw the usual offerings of flowers and artistic and sporting events, but there was no military parade or references to the country's weapons development program.

The streets of Pyongyang were lined with commemorative posters of Kim Il-sung, the founder of the country and grandfather of the current leader, Kim Jong-un, as thousands left flowers at monuments dedicated to the "eternal leader", who died in 1994.

Foreign reporters said there was no military propaganda, in contrast to previous years, as the country prepares for two upcoming summits with South Korea and the United States.

At the proposed meetings between Kim and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in in April, and the United States President, Donald Trump, in May, the leaders are expected to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

North Korea carried out a series of missile tests during 2017, which led to sanctions and criticism from the international community, particularly from US President Donald Trump.

This year's edition April Spring Friendship Art Festival, one of the highlights of the celebrations, featured a visit by Chinese artists, who were accompanied by a senior official of the Communist Party of China.

In a sign of the recent thaw in relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, the North Korean leader on Saturday met with the director of international relations of CPC, Song Tao, who accompanied the Chinese artists.