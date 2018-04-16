Horne recovering from brutal rugby knock

Australian Rob Horne remains in hospital after being concussed and and suffering an arm injury during Northampton Saints' English Premiership rugby win at Leicester on Saturday.

Horne suffered a sickening head knock when he attempted to tackle Leicester number eight Sione Kalamafoni when chasing down the kick-off.

He was was carried off on a stretcher after six minutes of treatment and subsequently taken to hospital.

"Rob Horne has been taken to hospital, is talking and under assessment after his early bang this afternoon," Northampton posted on their official Twitter account.

The club provided another update on Sunday evening.

"The 28-year-old Australian is receiving specialist treatment to his right arm and will continue to be assessed to determine the extent of his injury," a statement read.

"He wishes to send his thanks to everyone at Leicester Royal Infirmary and for the messages of support he and his family have received."

Northampton won the Premiership contest 27-21.

Horne, who has played 34 times for the Wallabies, joined the Saints last year after 101 Super Rugby games for the NSW Waratahs.