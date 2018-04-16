News

Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

A2M - A2 MILK COMPANY - up 10 cents, or 0.86 per cent, at $11.70

The A2 Milk Company is expanding into South Korea after signing a promotion and distribution agreement with pharmaceutical giant Yuhan Corp.

AWC - ALUMINA - up 7.0 cents, or 2.7 per cent, at $2.66

S32 - SOUTH32 - up 11 cents, or 3.16 per cent, at $3.59

Share in in Aluminium producers are higher after prices for the metal hit a six-year high, extending the rally that started after the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's UC Rusal, the world's second-biggest producer.

IFN - INFIGEN ENERGY - flat at 70 cents

Wind farm operator Infigen Energy has met with its newest major stakeholder, reviving merger and acquisition speculation around Australia's largest independent windfarm operator.

MRG - MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS - up 1.0 cent, or 2.78 per cent, at 36 cents

The organic dried fruit producer has appointed Valentina Tripp as managing director and chief executive with immediate effect.

TCL - TRANSURBAN - up 7.0 cents, or 0.63 per cent, at $11.25

Toll road operator Transurban has reported an almost four per cent fall in average daily traffic on its roads in Washington due to heavy snow during the March quarter.

