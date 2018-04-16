Monaco fans get money back after thrashing

Monaco fans who made the trip to the Parc des Princes to watch their side thrashed 7-1 by Paris St Germain on Sunday will get their money back, the club said.

"AS Monaco has decided to refund the Red and White supporters in the visitors' tribune tonight," the club said in a statement.

The visiting side and defending champions conceded four goals in the opening 27 minutes of a defeat which wrapped up the Ligue 1 title for PSG.

Monaco stayed second in the standings, four points ahead of Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille.