Sixers' Embiid clears NBA concussion watch but out Monday

New York (AFP) - Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol, but he will not play against Miami in Monday's playoff game, the team announced Sunday.

Embiid suffered an orbital bone fracture around his left eye in a March 28 collision with teammate Markelle Fultz and underwent surgery to repair the injury.

No exact timetable was given for his return, but Embiid will wear a protective mask when he returns to the court.

The 76ers began their best-of-seven opening round playoff series against Miami with a 130-103 rout Saturday.

It was Philadelphia's 17th win in a row and the 76ers' ninth consecutive victory without Embiid, who averaged 22.9 points and 11 rebounds this season.

After game two Monday, the 76ers will stay in Philadelphia for workouts before traveling to Miami on Wednesday ahead of game three on Thursday, the soonest Embiid could return to the lineup.