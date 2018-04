April 15 (Reuters) - South Korean Kim Si-woo and Japan's Satoshi Kodaira were headed to a playoff at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina after finishing regulation tied at 12-under 272 on Sunday.

Kim (71) bogeyed the par-three 17th to fall back into a tie with Kodaira, who was already in the clubhouse after a five-under-par 66 that also included a bogey at the penultimate hole. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)