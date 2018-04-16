Smith to savour AFL crowd on Anzac Day

After moving on from an "embarrassing" AFL display by beating Port Adelaide, Essendon's tackle machine Devon Smith says he's raring to play in his first Anzac Day clash.

Essendon recruit Devon Smith says he'll savour the Anzac Day clash against Collingwood.

The first-season Bomber was one of a host to impress in their 22-point defeat of the Power on Sunday.

Smith had a game-high 11 tackles, bringing the energy to the club that was lacking against the Western Bulldogs a week earlier.

The former Giant said it forced the club to confront some hard truths - but brought the right result.

"Last week we were pretty embarrassing," he told AAP.

"As individuals at the club we looked at each other and we didn't sugar-coat it.

"We knew our effort wasn't there and our defensive side of the game was embarrassing but worked at it through the week and we beat Port, who were 3-0. It's great."

Smith hailed the contribution of fellow recruit Jake Stringer, who had four goals as the game's most dominant attacker.

But he warned it wouldn't be all smooth sailing with the ex-Bulldog - who he predicted would see plenty of midfield time in future despite his improved output up forward.

"Jakey's one of those players. He's going to have days like today and he's going to have days where he has eight disposals and not kick a goal," he said.

"As long as he plays his defensive side of the game and builds his tank, I reckon instead of being 80:20 forward-midfield (split), he might go the other way or 50:50.

"He's a strength of ours and they saw today how hard it is to tackle him."

The pair will lace up in their first Anzac Day encounter next Wednesday.

A bumper crowd of 90,000 is likely at the MCG, buoyed by improved performances by both Collingwood - who defeated Adelaide on the road on Friday - and the Bombers.

It's just the fifth time in 24 stagings of the marquee fixture that both teams enter the match off the back of a win.

Smith, a native Victorian, said he couldn't wait to play in front of the biggest crowd of his career after leaving membership minnows GWS.

"I'm pumped. I've tried not to think about it until now but I'm sure over the next 10 days I'll be thinking about it a lot," he said.

"Anzac Day is a real bonus (to joining Essendon).

"I'm enjoying my football again. My last 18 months at the Giants I wasn't enjoying my footy.

"It's good to come home and have a better balance in my life."