U.S. preparing new sanctions on Russia over Syria, Haley says

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is preparing new sanctions on Russia over its continued support of Syrian President Bashar-al Assad, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Sunday.

In an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation," Haley said that the sanctions would be announced Monday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "They will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use," Haley said.


(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

