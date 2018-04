Marrakech (Morocco) (AFP) - World number 355 Pablo Andujar of Spain won his fourth career title, and first since 2014, when he swept past British second seed Kyle Edmund 6-2, 6-2 in the Marrakech clay court final on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Andujar won the tournament when it was played in Casablanca in 2011 and 2012. His other title also came on clay at Gstaad in 2014.

Edmund, 23, was playing in his first final after stunning the sport by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in January.