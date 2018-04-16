U.S. senator: Trump must work with Congress on further Syria moves

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Joni Ernst, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said on Sunday that if President Donald Trump wishes to go any further in Syria, he needs to work with Congress.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," Ernst said she is "uncomfortable going forward if he (Trump) wishes to commit ground troops in the area ... But certainly if he wishes to go any further he does need to work with Congress."





(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)