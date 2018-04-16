Electricity emissions target 26pct: NEG

The Turnbull government risks putting the states offside by setting an emissions reduction target that is too low, under the proposed National Energy Guarantee.

State governments are being urged to consider the community benefits of wind farms.

The NEG plan would lock in a 26 per cent emissions reduction target for the electricity sector, despite the nation's overall target ranging up to a 28 per cent reduction by 2030.

The detail was revealed in a document released to state and territory energy ministers late Friday night, ahead of a ministerial meeting this Friday.

The report, obtained by AAP, supplements what's been described as a highly technical 54-page framework released by the Energy Security Board that's understood to have left state and territory ministers with more questions than answers.

Its major focus is a 26 per cent emissions reduction target for the electricity sector - which is at the low-end of the overall national target of 26-28 per cent reduction on 2005 levels by 2030.

"Changes to targets could only occur with five years' notice," it says.

It also recommends exemptions for large polluters and favours the use of external offsets to allow retailers to meet emissions obligations.

But it doesn't take into account individual state and territory efforts to reduce their emissions.

"Where states and territories pursued their own renewable energy targets, such as to achieve investment or policy objectives, this would not change under the [National Energy] Guarantee," the paper states.

There's still question marks over which states could back the guarantee, which requires unanimous support.

There had been pressure for state and territory ministers to sign off on the guarantee when they meet in Melbourne, but it's understood that deadline is now unlikely to be met.

Instead, federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg has begun promoting the next Energy Council meeting, expected in August, as the new deadline for sign-on.

Ahead of the framework being released, Labor states Queensland and Victoria expressed concern about state renewable plans being undermined.

Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten said on Monday he wasn't interested in playing party politics and wouldn't guide those states on a decision.

"We're up for good national policy because that's what drives lower prices," he said, reiterating Labor's plans to introduce a 50 per cent target for renewable energy by 2030.

Labor also wants a more ambitious 45 per cent national emissions reduction target.

ACT Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury told AAP last week Australia couldn't meet the Paris targets under the proposal because emissions reductions from the energy sector were too low.

There had been opposition from the former South Australian government, but the new Energy Minister Peter Malinauskas told News Corp on Monday he's open to supporting the plan.

But Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger said it would be difficult to reach a compromise on the guarantee.

"Nothing is guaranteed ... at present," he told Sky News.