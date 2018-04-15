Football: Reds end Wanderers season as Brisbane roar on

Sydney, April 15, 2018 (AFP) - - Adelaide United knocked Western Sydney Wanderers out of the post-season finals series with a dramatic 3-2 win in Australia's A-League on Sunday.

Keanu Baccus was sent off after a frenzied four-goal first half before the Reds seized the advantage to deliver a late hammer blow through Ryan Kitto.

Adelaide will face Melbourne Victory in next weekend's elimination final.

Brisbane Roar benefited from the Wanderers missing out on the top six after scoring a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Perth Glory in Perth.

Two goals to Brazilian substitute Henrique and another to Dane Thomas Kristensen earned Roar the crucial three points which in the end kept them above Western Sydney in the final standings.

Brisbane will now face third-placed Melbourne City in an elimination final on Friday.

Sydney FC celebrated the lifting of the A-League Premiers Plate as the top team in the standings in fine style by edging rivals Melbourne Victory 1-0 at home.

Brazilian striker Bobo netted his 27th goal of the season in the eighth minute and it proved enough to secure the Sky Blues a seventh straight "Big Blue" success against Victory.

The Newcastle Jets bounced back to form in devastating fashion, crushing the hapless Central Coast Mariners 8-2 in Gosford.

After losing their last three games, Ernie Merrick's Jets hit back in a spectacular match.

The 10 goals scored is the record for an A-League match and is also the first time the Jets have scored eight goals in a single game.

Riley McGree led the way for the Jets with a hat-trick and former Mariners Irish striker Roy O'Donovan got a brace.

Two goals to young gun Sarpreet Singh gave Wellington Phoenix a winning end to the season with a shock 2-1 victory over Melbourne City in Auckland.

Despite falling behind to a Bruno Fornaroli screamer, two pieces of Singh brilliance turned the result around for the Phoenix, who left the Mariners at the bottom of the final standings.

