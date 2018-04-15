Unconquered Dragons march on as Warriors lose

Sydney, April 15, 2018 (AFP) - - The St. George Illawarra Dragons remain the only unbeaten team after six rounds of Australia's National Rugby League as the New Zealand Warriors crashed to their first defeat of the season this weekend.

Dragons fullback Matt Dufty scored a try double in their 40-20 win over the Cronulla Sharks in Wollongong.

The joint-venture club had beaten the Sharks 20-16 four weeks ago but Cronulla now have a worrying injury toll headed by key forwards Paul Gallen (knee) and Andrew Fifita (knee) unable to return for the second half after being injured.

English international Gareth Widdop's eight goals also brought up his 800th career point in the NRL.

The Brisbane Broncos ended the Warriors' five-game winning run with a hard-fought 27-18 victory in Auckland.

After two straight losses, the Broncos dug deep to claim their third win of the season, while the Warriors were forced to chase the game from the start.

The Penrith Panthers are second on the standings after a comfortable 35-12 victory over the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday.

Halves Luke Brooks and Benji Marshall guided Wests Tigers to a commanding 38-12 win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday.

The Tigers jumped out to a 26-0 lead by half-time and the Sea Eagles never recovered.

Defending champions Melbourne Storm halted a two-game losing sequence with a convincing 40-14 win over the Newcastle Knights at home.

The Craig Bellamy-coached side put in a dominant display to post a seven tries-to-three victory.

South Sydney won their derby with the Sydney Roosters 26-14 to climb to seventh.

rsm/qan