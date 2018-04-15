News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Neighbours smelled fuel at fatal Qld fire (clone 39905704)
Neighbours hear screams, smell fuel: Chilling details from deadly house fire

Britain had to move quickly on Syria, ruling out parliamentary approval: Johnson

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the government took the decision to join missile strikes against Syria without securing parliamentary approval because it was focused on the speed and efficiency of the operation.

Asked why parliament was not recalled from its break before the attacks early on Saturday, Johnson told CNN television: "Obviously our prime consideration has to be the safety of our serving men and women and of course the effectiveness and speed of the operation. And there is plenty of precedent for getting it done in this way."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Back To Top