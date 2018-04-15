NRL round six snapshot

Quote of the Round: "We were looking around for another senior player to do it. And there was none. No one was left." - Cronulla skipper Paul Gallen on his side's injury crisis, which was so bad he was forced to go to the post-match media conference despite being injured himself.

* Man of the Round: Luke Brooks continued to deliver on his potential as he laid on three tries and scored one of his own in the Wests Tigers' 38-12 flogging of Manly.

* Stat that Matters: Parramatta are 0-6, meaning they must buck history to make the finals. Every side that's started winless in the opening six rounds has gone on to miss the finals.

* Magic Moment: When James Maloney sliced through Gold Coast's defence to send Dylan Edwards over, it turned the contest for Penrith and continued his rich vein of form.

* Talking Point: What's going on with the North Queensland playmaker Johnathan Thurston?

* Judiciary Watch: Tariq Sims (dangerous contact),

* Casualty Ward: Cronulla - Paul Gallen (knee), Andrew Fifita (knee), Luke Lewis (leg), Wade Graham (hamstring); Sydney Roosters - Sio Siua Taukeiaho (knee); Warriors - Leivaha Pulu (ankle), Solomone Kata (leg); Panthers - Josh Mansour (fractured jaw); Gold Coast - Nathan Peats (rib), Dale Copley (hamstring), Morgan Boyle (head knock), Jai Arrow (back).