The hits and misses of Games hockey

THE HITS AND MISSES AT GOLD COAST GAMES HOCKEY

BIG WINNERS

New Zealand won their first gold medal in Games history with a 4-1 win over the Hockeyroos, just months after making the world league final for the first time.

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT

Hockeyroos skipper Emily Smith failed to score a goal all tournament in an attack that scored just 10 goals in six matches - with five of them coming against lowly Ghana.

HIGHLIGHT

Despite wildly missing a penalty stroke late in the contest, retiring Kookaburras skipper Mark Knowles was sent out a winner after Australia beat New Zealand 2-0 in the gold medal match.

LOWLIGHT

After not conceding a goal through their opening five games of the tournament, the Hockeyroos saved their worst for last and gave up four goals in their disappointing gold medal loss to New Zealand.