The hits and misses of Games squash

HITS AND MISSES AT THE GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES SQUASH

BIG WINNERS

England and New Zealand walked away with four gold medals each, including one to James Willstrop in the singles, who had lost the past two finals to countryman Nick Matthew.

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT

Having beaten all of the seeds prior to the start of the Games, Australian male No.1 Ryan Cuskelly was considered a strong chance of winning a medal in the singles only to pull out through injury after one match.

RISING STARS

Despite conceding length and height against most of her opponents, Tesni Evans from Wales impressed with her tenacity on her way to bronze in the women's singles.

HIGHLIGHT

Cousins Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley gave Australian fans plenty to cheer in their mixed doubles win over India to claim the gold medal. It was Pilley's third gold, and a first for Urquhart following her disappointing singles exit.

LOWLIGHT

Australian veteran Rachael Grinham was unable to end her career with a fairytale gold in the women's doubles, but finishes on top of the all-time squash medals list with two gold, two silver and four bronze.