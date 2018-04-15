The stars not at the Commonwealth Games

Plenty of eligible, world-class sporting talent did not make the journey to the Gold Coast for the XXI Commonwealth Games:

ANDRE DE GRASSE (Canada) - athletics: Tipped to take Usain Bolt's mantle as the world's best sprinter after finishing with three minor medals behind the Jamaican legend in Rio. The 23-year-old has decided to focus on gaining peak fitness for the elite season later in the year.

WAYDE VAN NIEKERK (South Africa) - athletics: The Olympic and world 400m champion was ruled out with a knee injury.

DEREK DROUIN (Canada) - athletics: Jumped 2.38m to win gold in Rio, six centimetres higher than Australian Brandon Starc to claim the title at these Games. The 194cm Drouin, who's been dabbling in decathlon, opted not to compete on the Gold Coast.

JOSEPH SCHOOLING (Singapore) - swimming: After stunning Michael Phelps to win gold in the Rio 100m butterfly, Schooling instead opted to race against college students in the NCAA championships for the University of Texas.

SALLY PEARSON (Australia) - athletics: The 100m hurdles world champion pulled out of her title defence with an Achilles injury.

LAURA AND JASON KENNY (England) - cycling: With eight Olympic gold medals between them, the couple remained at home for the Games after the birth of their first child in August.

DAVID RUDISHA (Kenya) - athletics: The two-time Olympic 800m champion opted to focus on the elite season.

ASBEL KIPROP (Kenya) - athletics: The Beijing 1500m champion was in the same boat as Rudisha.

OMAR MCLEOD (Jamaica) - athletics: Jamaica's athletics body said the 110m world champion hurdler "did not make himself available, as simple as that".

ASAFA POWELL (Jamaica) - athletics: The 35-year-old Olympic 100m relay gold medallist was ruled out less than a month before the Games with a hamstring injury.

CLAUDIA FRAGAPANE (England) - gymnastics: After winning four gold medals at the Glasgow Games, the artistic star tore her Achilles in March.

ELIUD KIPCHOGE (Kenya) - athletics: The Rio marathon champion opted not to attend.