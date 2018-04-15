News

Israel's Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video

Reuters
Reuters /

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Sunday it signed a collaboration agreement with Amazon Prime Video for its TV service.

Partner TV customers now have access to the Amazon Prime Video service on Partner TV set top boxes.
Partner said it is the only television service in Israel to offer the Amazon Prime Video application on a set top box and the first Over the Top service in the world to support this application on an Android TV set top box.
Financial details were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)

