Aussie sport reputation restored: Beattie

Damage to Australian sport's reputation caused by cricket's ball tampering scandal has been restored thanks to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Peter Beattie says.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman said moments like last-placed Lesotho 10,000m runner Lineo Chaka being congratulated by Australian rivals had eased the pain caused by the national cricket team scandal.

Australians Celia Sullohern, Madeline Hills and Eloise Wellings warmed hearts and earned widespread praise when they waited at the finish line to congratulate Chaka at Carrara Stadium.

"You saw the sportsmanship in the 10,000m. That is what Australian sportsmanship is all about," Beattie said.

"Three Australian athletes waiting four to five minutes to congratulate an athlete who was lapped but so determined to finish - that's what Australians like."

Beattie said it was typical of the host nation's sportsmanship on show throughout the Games as Australia tried to move on from the ball tampering controversy that resulted in bans to skipper Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and opener Cameron Bancroft.

"Australians standing and applauding Para athletes at the swimming. That's what Australia is about," he said.

"This has more than restored Australia's global reputation.

"The sportsmanship that was on show during the Comm Games is what the essence of being Australian is all about - fair sport, no cheating and applauding the winners.

"We also like winning but we nevertheless applaud whether people win or lose."