A snapshot of the 2018 Commonwealth Games

WORLD'S BEST: The Games opened with a flying start, with Australia's women's 4x100 freestylers and men's team pursuit cyclists posting the event's only word records on the first day.

SOUTH AFRICA BREAKS JAMAICAN DOMINANCE: Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies stunned Jamaica's hot favourite Yohan Blake by taking gold and silver in the men's 100m - the first time South Africa has won the blue riband event. Jamaica failed to win a flat sprint or relay gold medal for the first time since 2002.

HOME TOWN DOMINANCE: After being beaten by England on the medal table in Glasgow four years ago, Australia overwhelmingly dominated its home Games, with 80 golds and a total haul of 198. England was a ditant second with 45 gold.

LARKIN'S HAUL: Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin was the Games' most successful athlete with five gold medals, sweeping the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, individual medley and medley relay.

CHEAP MEDALS: The Commonwealth Games always hands out some cheap medals. None more so than Australian boxer Taylah Robertson's bronze won after she lost her only bout in the 54kg. English visually impaired cyclist Sophie Thornhill won gold in the women's sprint from a field of two.

HAWKINS' HEARTBREAK: Scot Callum Hawkins was well in front in the marathon with two kilometres to go when he dramatically collapsed. He climbed back to his feet and staggered on for a few hundred metres but fell into the gutter again. As he lay sprawled on Sundale Bridge, Australia's Michael Shelley ran past to collect gold.