Switch-up just the tonic for Aussie 7s men

Australia's brave men's sevens side will benefit from the quirky lengths their new coach Tim Walsh goes to, according to the Olympic champions he is farewelling.

Commonwealth Games silver was Walsh's departing gift after a thrilling women's final went the way of rivals New Zealand at Robina Stadium on Sunday.

The loss was Walsh's last game in charge of the side before he takes over the men's program from Andy Friend.

It ends a five-year association with a team that's gone from unknowns to stadium-fillers.

While the medal wasn't the colour they were after, star Emilee Cherry is sure her long-time mentor's unique approach can give the men's team a golden glean.

"Unique is an understatement; very quirky and innovative," she said.

Cherry sees what he brings to the table as a perfect addition to an unpolished side bursting with potential.

"He had lighters, a dart board, talking about precision and lighting them on fire," she explained of Walsh's pre-game methods.

"He has themes for different games, so the Welsh dragon breathing fire nearly lit Ellia Green's hair on fire at one point.

"He captures the imagination and gives us belief in ourselves.

"You've seen the men in the last few tournament go well, they have such great potential and Walshy brings out the best in players."

Friend, whose contract was not extended beyond this season, admitted his side needed to get better in the big moments.

That may be something Walsh can help with, but they certainly aren't lacking in ticker after Friend led one last stoic campaign in the face of adversity.

Stunned by injury to skipper Lewis Holland and sudden retirement of Ed Jenkins, the side copped another blow when James Stannard's skull was fractured in an alleged one-punch attack two weeks before the Games.

It left them stretched in the playmaking department but the side rallied to come within minutes of booking a semi-final spot.

"I'm just really grateful for the opportunity I've had," Friend said.

"Not many people get to coach their country ... what lies ahead now I'm not too sure at this point in time but I'm really proud, the people you meet, friendships that will never break, it's pretty special."

Walsh will start thinking about his new job "this week" but after taking a step back and soaking in Sunday's spectacle, says he's proud of where he leaves the women's team.

"We're always focused on the result, but you look at the growth of the game in the last five years, this Aussie women's team have created a new brand in women's contact sport," he said.

"I thank them so much and I love them all and I'm going to miss them."