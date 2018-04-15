A look at the lighter side of the Commonwealth Games:

GOLD COAST - Relief was the emotion for English squash player James Willstrop after he teamed up with Declan James to defeat Scotland's Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban in the men's doubles bronze-medal match.

Willstrop and James suffered a heartbreaking semi-final loss on Saturday and clearly the past couple of days had taken their toll on the 34-year-old.

"If anyone finds me on a doubles court again, shoot me," Willstrop said. "The emotions have been ridiculous this week. It's an incredibly intense game, it's a brain ache."

GOLD COAST - Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett may have to re-stock her wardrobe after two male roommates turned up to her Commonwealth Games final squeezed into her former Australian dresses.

Although if either of them thought the green and gold brought the colour out of their eyes, then Bassett may not want to keep the one she lost the gold medal to England in.

GOLD COAST - Bronze medallist Jess Trengove finished Sunday's women's marathon with her right shoe full of blood courtesy of a wound caused by a missing toenail.

Not that she was using it as any kind of excuse for missing out on gold or silver.

"That's just a bit of fun. That hurt is nothing," said the tough-as-teak South Australian.

GOLD COAST - A minor hiccup at the men's basketball final on Sunday with the hoist carrying the three flags of the medallists failing to raise as the Australian anthem played.

At least some of the Boomers glanced at the unfurled flags before the mechanism kicked into gear and raised them about three metres off the ground.

The flags then shuddered to a halt, raised about another foot before grinding to another stop as the ceremony concluded.

GOLD COAST - Australian Nicole Seekamp had a double celebration following the Opals' convincing basketball victory over England in Saturday's gold-medal match.

After Seekamp had been presented with her medal, boyfriend Cody then got down on one knee in front of fans and her team and proposed.

The 25-year-old said yes and then kissed and embraced her now-fiance in the second on-court proposal of the Games.