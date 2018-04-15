Many challenges facing Aussie wrestling

Increased international exposure and citizenship for immigrated talent will play heavily into Australian wrestling's fortunes at future Commonwealth Games, governing body president John Saul believes.

For a second-straight Games Australia left with no medals, Connor Evans the country's most successful after losing his men's 74kg bronze-medal fight.

"We didn't quite get the results we were really hoping for," Wrestling Australia president Saul told AAP.

"We had a few medal chances but it was a really tough competition."

"It was a better result than we got in Glasgow so that's certainly a positive, but we would have liked to have got on the podium."

Saul said Australia's athletes sorely needed more opportunities to compete outside Oceania, and could also do with a sole-purpose elite training facility.

Both largely depend on funding, of which there is little incoming from official stakeholders such as the Australian Sports Commission, while the sport's niche status does not allow enough publicity to secure private sponsors.

The other factor is Australia's inability to enter world-class athletes - particularly a couple of standouts from Eastern Europe - who have immigrated to Australia but cannot represent their adopted country through a lack of citizenship.

"They're here and desperate to become Australian citizens," Saul said.

"If some of these come through we would have definite medal prospects. Absolute guarantees."

Those challenges aside, Saul saw reason for optimism leading into Birmingham 2022.

He cited up-and-comers including Youth Olympics hopeful Tom Barnes, a teen with "huge potential" who trains with former Commonwealth games wrestling coach Alan Landy.

And the "extremely talented and gifted" Rob Whittaker won't be ruled out despite withdrawing from the Gold Coast team less than three weeks out to concentrate on defending his UFC middleweight title in June.

"We would need certain guarantees, and subject to those guarantees he would be considered," Saul said.

"He works really well with our wrestlers and he's an asset to the sport when we can have him in the green and gold.

"We've got a lot of hard work before Birmingham but there's some very, very good prospects coming through."