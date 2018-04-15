All Aged before Everest for Trapeze Artist

Any stud plans for Trapeze Artist are on hold with the colt to line up in the All Aged Stakes before being set for the $13 million Everest.

TJ Smith Stakes winner Trapeze Artist will run in the All Aged, the final G1 of the Sydney autumn.

Owner Bert Vieira has been in talks with breeders but has told trainer Gerald Ryan the focus will be to get Trapeze Artist to the Everest in October with slot holders already making approaches since his win in the TJ Smith Stakes.

The three-year-old beat inaugural Everest winner Redzel to win Sydney's premier autumn sprint and has one more assignment before a spell in Saturday's All Aged Stakes, the final Group One race of the autumn carnival.

"He has come out of the TJ Smith really well," Ryan said.

"Bert has told me the Everest is the plan but we have the All Aged first.

"The horse is bright and well in himself and will be there on Saturday."

The winner of the Group One Golden Rose (1400m) in the spring, Trapeze Artist ran in the TJ Smith at the behest of Vieira rather than the Doncaster Mile.

After his third in the Randwick Guineas, the colt's owner decided he wanted him to come back to the sprint rather than go up to 2000m in the Rosehill Guineas and back to 1600.

With the change of direction, Ryan had four weeks to get him ready for the sprint and sent the colt to Limitless Lodge for a few days to freshen up.

Trapeze Artist has won three races over 1200 metres, the Black Opal Stakes at two and the Expressway Stakes in February at weight-for-age like the TJ Smith.