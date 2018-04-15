Hits and misses of Comm Games netball

HITS

Australia dominated the tournament until they met their match in the final. England confirmed their arrival as one of the world's best netball nations with a stunning last-second victory to win the gold medal. It's the first time a country other than Australia or New Zealand has done it.

MISSES

What on earth happened to the Silver Ferns? For the first time in their history, they missed out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games. An embarrassing capitulation to Malawi and defeat to Jamaica in the bronze medal match will lead to some serious recriminations in New Zealand netball.

RISING STAR

She was the youngest woman on the court but England's Helen Housby had the maturity when it mattered. The 23-year-old missed one attempt on goal in the dying moments of the final, but drew a foul and made her second shot count. Much to Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander's dismay, Australian fans can watch her every week for the NSW Swifts in Super Netball.

HIGHLIGHT

In one of the great upsets of the Commonwealth Games, minnows Malawi scored an amazing 57-53 win over New Zealand in the pool stages - and then celebrated in style with a euphoric group hug and some reasonably impressive dancing. It should do wonders for the sport in the south-east African nation.

LOWLIGHT

It'll take a long time for Australia to get over their failure in the final. It was always going to be a dangerous proposition after smashing every opponent that came their way in the pool stages, but the Diamonds were unable to match England for hunger and intensity. Silver shouldn't be good enough for this star-studded side.