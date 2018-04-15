The hits and misses of Games boxing

HIT AND MISSES AT THE GOLD COAST GAMES BOXING

BIG WINNERS

Skye Nicolson's emotional triumph over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the women's 57kg final took the host nation's boxing medal tally to three gold, two silvers and three bronze - a Games record for Australia. England again came out on top with six gold among nine medals overall.

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT

A silver medal is nothing to sneeze at but Rio Olympian Jason Whateley will be gutted to have fallen short of winning gold in the 91kg category. Bleached-blond Kiwi David Nyika again had his measure, taking his record against the Victorian to 4-0.

RISING STARS

At just 20 years of age, Harry Garside is already a Commonwealth Games gold medallist after a sensational run through the 60kg division. The likeable southpaw has maturity in spades and an obvious respect for the sport which should win him plenty of fans.

HIGHLIGHT

Nothing could top Nicolson's dramatic victory over Walsh, which the Gold Coast native dedicated to her late brother Jamie - a featherweight bronze medallist at the 1990 Auckland Games. Anja Stridsman's 60kg victory, just months after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament, is a close second.

LOWLIGHT

Two Cameroon boxers failed to show up for their bouts, while European champion Walsh fired up at the judges after her split decision loss to Nicolson. Then there was Zambian Mbachi Kaonga's expletive-laden spray after his quarter-final loss to Australia's Clay Waterman.