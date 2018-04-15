Most Important trials well ahead of return

Leading Queensland sprinter Most Important has trialled brilliantly as he prepares to prove he is up to Group One company.

Premier Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan has ambitious Group One targets for sprinter Most Important.

Most Important has been one of Queensland's most consistent horses having won nine races and $847,000 prize money.

The five-year-old hasn't started since winning the Listed Sunshine Coast Cup (1400m) on January 27 which was his fourth win in stakes company.

But he is yet to be tried against the elite sprinters after trainer Tony Gollan elected to miss the winter carnival to concentrate on a spring carnival.

"As it turned out he couldn't handle Caulfield at all and was well beaten both his starts down there. But he came home to win in good company and we decided to set the bar a bit higher," Gollan said.

Most Important won a trial on the Eagle Farm A grass on Friday when he breezed home by two lengths in the fastest time of the morning for 1000m.

"It was a very good trial and he has come back in terrific order. We really have hopes for him this winter," Gollan said.

"He will have his first run this time in the (Group Two) Victory Stakes (April 28) and then it is on to the big sprints like the Doomben 10,000 and Stradbroke."

Jim Byrne rode Most Important in the trial and is keen to retain the ride in the Victory Stakes.

Matt Dunn's top sprinter Care To Think will have only one trial before heading into the winter carnival.

The gelding will tackle the Group One Doomben 10,000 on May 12 and then the Group One Kingsford Smith Stakes and Group One Stradbroke.

Dunn is rapidly closing in on 600 career wins but is still chasing his first Group One victory.

"We have had no luck with barriers in recent weeks and let us hope he draws some this winter," Dunn said.