Double gets Bayliss in form for Brisbane

A Caulfield double has Regan Bayliss back in form as he is about to head to Brisbane to ride at the upcoming winter carnival.

Bedford is one of two Anthony Freedman-trained horses Regal Bayliss will ride at Doomben.

Bayliss returned to riding last week after being sidelined for two indiscretions during Flemington's autumn carnival in March.

He incurred a reckless riding ban aboard Main Stage in the Australian Guineas on March 3 but was able to defer that suspension until the following week.

The deferment enabled Bayliss to win the Newmarket Handicap aboard Redkirk Warrior on March 10 but it resulted in another suspension, and a fine, for overuse of the whip aboard the sprinter.

Bayliss won the opening race at Caulfield on Saturday for Lindsay Park aboard Ocean Knight before scoring on the Chris Waller-trained Savacool.

He said it was great to be back riding again after his enforced break.

"It would have been nice to be riding up in Sydney but to kick off my first Saturday back with a metropolitan double is good," Bayliss said.

"I had some really nice rides for some good trainers."

Bayliss heads to Doomben on Saturday with two rides for Anthony Freedman.

Mr Sneaky and Bedford are part of a team of horses Freedman already has in Brisbane ahead of the upcoming carnival.

Bayliss said Mr Sneaky was heading on a path towards the Stradbroke Handicap on June 9 with Bedford being set for the Doomben Cup on May 19.

"I'm looking forward to it," Bayliss said.

"My manager Mark Guest and I thought it would be a good idea to target the Brisbane carnival with it about to really get going in the next couple of weeks.

"Hopefully we'll be able to find a couple of nice horses up there and get on their backs for the carnival."