Hits and misses in basketball at the Games

HIT AND MISSES AT THE GOLD COAST GAMES BASKETBALL

HITS

Australia dominated both the men's and women's competition from start to finish. As she prepares to return to the WNBA, Liz Cambage once again showed just why she is regarded one of the world's best with a series of standout displays.

MISSES

New Zealand. The Tall Blacks were the only team capable of challenging Australia, but they fluffed their lines and lost to Canada in the last second of their semi-final courtesy of a miracle three-pointer from Mamadou Gueye.

RISING STARS

Ezi Magbegor. On her Opals debut, 18-year-old Magbegor showed just why she is regarded as the next big thing in Australian basketball, and it appears a matter of when, not if, she heads to the WNBA.

HIGHLIGHT

Mamadou Gueye's hail mary to take down the Kiwis in the semi-finals. He wasn't the first, second or even third option to take the final shot, but when he found the ball at his feet with the clock winding down, he heaved it at the ring, the ball cannoning off the backboard and into the basket.

LOWLIGHT

Australia's domination didn't help basketball justify its presence at the Games, and it's been dropped for Birmingham 2022 in favour of 3x3 basketball.