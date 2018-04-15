Gold Coast closing ceremony gets criticism

Usain Bolt hit the decks and danced with Borobi the koala in one of the only highlights at an uninspired Commonwealth Games closing ceremony which drew heavy criticism - even from the Seven Network.

Empty seats, slam poetry and a lack of star power made for an underwhelming spectacle as the 21st Games drew to a close at Carrara Stadium on Sunday night.

Presenters for the Seven Network, the Australian television rights holders for the Games, added to the opprobrium, teeing off at Games organisers because the broadcast vision they provided did not include the athletes entering the stadium.

The decision meant television viewers were denied the chance to watch inspirational para-sports veteran Kurt Fearnley carrying the Australian flag into the venue.

Fearnley - who earlier on Sunday won gold in the men's wheelchair marathon - received a rousing ovation as he led the Australian team into the stadium.

"I've loved every minute of wearing these colours," Fearnley said.

"I'll be so happy to be on the other side of the camera (because) there are so many other great athletes ready to carry these colours."

Despite strong ticket sales, large sections of seating were empty while a number of athletes slipped away to the bar before the ceremony had reached its halfway point.

Retired sprint sensation Bolt's DJ cameo provided a momentary lift in a finale which began with a five-minute slam poetry performance.

Days after entertaining crowds with a surprise appearance at Surfers Paradise nightclub Sin City, the Jamaican grooved along with Borobi as Anthony Callea performed the Bee Gees' disco classic You Should Be Dancing.

Borobi has won hearts over the past fortnight and driven strong merchandise sales.

And it seems the giant blue koala isn't headed for the glue factory just yet.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin announced Borobi will "live on", supporting and raising funds for the local Yugambeh community.

Martin, who oversaw the exchange of flags to 2022 Games host city Birmingham, lauded the Gold Coast Games for integrating para sports and bringing gender equality to the program.

New Zealand weightlifter David Liti, who won gold in the 105kg-plus category, was presented with the David Dickson Award for competing with distinction and honour.

The celebrations included a concert of female Australian artists including Kate Ceberano, Deborah Conway, The Veronicas and musical director Katie Noonan, who led a rendition of feminist anthem Sisters are Doin' It for Themselves.

And it was only fitting that the 'Friendly Games' finished with a singalong to schmaltzy pop classic Put a Little Love in Your Heart.