Kookaburras eye golden year post Games

They may be set for a golden year on the international stage but the Kookaburras have been told it's only about one city: Tokyo.

The current world No.1 hockey team extended their unbeaten run of Commonwealth Games gold medals to six on Saturday after a dominant 2-0 win over New Zealand.

It was the fairytale finish for captain and Australian flagbearer Mark Knowles, who led his team through a comfortable pool group stage before securing finals wins over the plucky English and surging Kiwis.

Forward Trent Mitton was arguably Australia's best over the tournament with a team-high six goals, while Matthew Dawson was a rock in defence and Jake Whetton lively in the midfield.

Australia will now be expected to challenge for the Champions Trophy in June and World Cup in December, even allowing for the gaping hole Knowles' exit leaves in the dressing sheds and defence.

It has the makings of a golden year but in typical fashion, Knowles left them with one final message.

"Colin Batch the new coach made it absolutely clear that nothing matters along the journey except Tokyo," Knowles says.

"We haven't been good enough in Beijing, we haven't been good enough in London, we haven't been good enough in Rio and this team now is preparing for Tokyo.

"I'm not part of that but I feel like I've made steps and put this team on the right path. There's a group of guys now who have to drive it but the steps are there and they just have to do it."

In the women's tournament, New Zealand made history by claiming the nation's first hockey gold medal with a stunning 4-1 wipeout of Australia.

The Hockeyroos hadn't conceded a goal in five matches leading up to the decider but saved their worst performance against a Kiwis side that unearthed promising forwards Shiloh Gloyn and Madison Doar.

Australia coach Paul Gaudoin admits their result - where they scored just 10 goals all tournament - leaves him with plenty of thinking to do ahead of their own World Cup in June.

"Again we struggled to trouble the other end (against New Zealand). That's certainly an area that we want to continue to get better at and improve," he said.

"We know we've got a young group but that group has to learn. We have to be better coming into the World Cup."