Olympics too big for Gold Coast, CGF

Hosting the world athletics titles may be next on the Gold Coast's "to do" list after the Commonwealth Games success.

But the Olympics? Well, that may be a bit of a stretch, according to the Commonwealth Games Federation boss.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie on Sunday urged the tourist strip to use the Games as a springboard to launching a bid to host the world athletics titles.

Momentum is already building with IAAF president Sebastian Coe speaking with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week over the possibility of hosting it in 2025.

"It's really important now that these Games have been a success that we continue the ...opportunities for the Gold Coast and Queensland and that will require a long term strategy," Beattie said.

"I would personally like to see the world athletics titles in Queensland.

"We had Lord Coe here the other day. We have to find a way to continue this and that is a significant way to do it."

While CGF president Louise Martin believed an Olympic bid was still too big an ask for the Gold Coast, she warmed to the idea of Queensland hosting the Games.

"I would say it is a viable proposition for Queensland," she said.

"With the (small) size of the Gold Coast and the number of athletes in the Olympics, you would need to work within the whole of Queensland area to do that.

"It is definitely doable. What has been shown here, it has proved that nothing is impossible."

Martin said smaller Commonwealth nations were also daring to dream big.

She said countries had made enquiries to become the first nation outside Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK to host the Commonwealth Games as soon as 2026.

"Costs (to host Games) will come down. We are determined to make sure it happens," she said.

"There are a number of smaller countries who have actually asked to work with us to see how they can host a Games in future.

"We are looking 2026, 2030 and even 2034. That is what we are trying to do (organise) in next two years."