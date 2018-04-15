Sharks' Gallen to miss up to six NRL games

Cronulla warhorse Paul Gallen will miss up to six weeks of NRL action after scans revealed he has suffered a grade two medial ligament tear.

Gallen's knee problem is the worst of the Sharks' injury concerns, with fellow forwards Andrew Fifita, Luke Lewis and Wade Graham also limping off in Friday night's 40-20 loss to St George Illawarra.

The oldest player in the NRL, 36-year-old Gallen last sat out a game for the Sharks in their 2016 premiership-winning season.

Fifita has been cleared of a serious knee injury but, along with Lewis (knee) and Graham (hamstring), remains in doubt for Friday night's home game against Penrith.

Fifita feared his season may have been over if he'd torn his ACL when he stepped into an innocuous tackle at WIN Stadium.

He hobbled off just before halftime and later returned to Cronulla's bench on crutches and with a brace on his left knee.

However, the Tonga international confirmed on Saturday he'd received good news with his scans, and indicated he'd only miss limited time.

"When the doctor and physio tells you, you have done your ACL, but scans have today cleared me of any serious injury," Fifita posted on Instagram.

"Hopefully back as soon as possible."

Gallen's fellow co-captain Graham will likely spend time on the sidelines, despite remaining upbeat on Saturday over the severity of hamstring injury.

Lewis also hurt his knee against the Dragons, further testing the Sharks' depth as coach Shane Flanagan faces the prospect of being without his four most experienced forwards when they face the Panthers.

Fortunately for Flanagan, prop Matt Prior avoided suspension for a high tackle on Dragons prop James Graham.

Prior had been hit with a grade-one charge for the shot on the Englishman but can accept a fine of $1350 from the match review committee.

Fringe first-grader Scott Sorensen and uncapped rookie Jack Williams had been the back-up forwards named for the Dragons clash, while hooker James Segeyaro is also a chance to return from concussion.

Former North Queensland prop Braden Uele is the only member of feeder club Newtown's forward pack with any first-grade experience.