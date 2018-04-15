IR changes won't mean more strikes, ACTU

ACTU secretary Sally McManus says the federal government's accusation that changing employment laws would result in the worst outbreak in strikes since the 1970s is just a "crazy fantasy".

"We just want to see an outbreak of pay rises, not an outbreak of strike action," Ms McManus told ABC television promoting the union's "Change the Rules" campaign that gets into full swing this week.

A series of marches across the country will be the biggest campaign since the "Your Rights At Work" push in 2007 that helped bring down Work Choices and the Howard government and will start in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The ACTU wants workers to have the right to take industrial action as a last resort to bring them in line with the rest of the world.

She said in other countries it was not unusual to see a group of workers stopping work to have a meeting over employer safety, whereas in Australia individuals would be fined and unions sued.

"Our laws in Australia make it illegal to take protected action, even when you need to, even as a last resort unless you follow a whole lot of rules," she said.

"It's part of the reason why we've got record low wage growth."

The ACTU is waiting for the Fair Work commission's decision on the latest minimum wage increase, which would take effect from July 1.

But Ms McManus was concerned that this would be offset by another round of penalty rate cuts that start on the same day.

The ACTU wants a $50 a week minimum wage increase in the face of the rising cost of living, especially energy bills which are running well ahead of the rate of inflation.

Ms McManus said it would make a big difference to the economy.

"Simple economics - if low-paid people get pay rises, they spend it," she said.